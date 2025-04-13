Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 683,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,848,000 after purchasing an additional 765,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 300,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

