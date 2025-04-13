Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

