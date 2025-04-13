Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $52.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

