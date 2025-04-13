Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $217.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $234.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.13.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

