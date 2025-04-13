Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,211,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after buying an additional 921,134 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,975,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,993,000 after acquiring an additional 536,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,662,000 after acquiring an additional 149,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,319 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

