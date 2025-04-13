Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 301 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,313,000 after purchasing an additional 241,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,389,000 after purchasing an additional 60,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

