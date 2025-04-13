Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 28,654 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,654 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

