Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of J. M. Smucker worth $26,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $112,978,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3,599.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,346,000 after buying an additional 904,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,861,000 after buying an additional 432,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,415,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after acquiring an additional 418,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,734,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,222,000 after acquiring an additional 380,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.92. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -179.25%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.