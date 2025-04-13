Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,998 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $153.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.97. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

