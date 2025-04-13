Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,029 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $20,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.75, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.