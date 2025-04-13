Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,533 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $74,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116 in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

