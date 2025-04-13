Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $44,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,745,644,000. Amundi grew its holdings in RTX by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in RTX by 545.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,340,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RTX by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,157,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RTX from $156.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

