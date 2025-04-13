Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE:AVK opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.97.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
