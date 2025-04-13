Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:AVK opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

