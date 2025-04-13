Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $52.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

ACHC stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $82.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.19. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2,729.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 153.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,811,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,658,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,384 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.