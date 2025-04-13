524,780 Shares in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 524,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,890,000. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF comprises about 1.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.85% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFLO. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 70,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VFLO opened at $31.56 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.