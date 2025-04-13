4,784 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Voya Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

VOYA opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.