3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 2 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for about 1.2% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,208.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7,262.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,301.28. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

