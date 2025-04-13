3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,049 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEMA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

JEMA opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $42.21.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

