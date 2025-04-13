3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.11%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. The trade was a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

