3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,069 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of EOG opened at $108.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

