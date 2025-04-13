3,950 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,404.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,417,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 289,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 50,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

