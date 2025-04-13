363,725 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Purchased by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 363,725 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,782,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Five9 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 7,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3,955.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.76.

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,396,515.28. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,517 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $50,409.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,009. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.34, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

