29,257 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.15% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 30,141 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,629,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $459,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $84.85 and a 52-week high of $115.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

