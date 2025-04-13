27,006 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises 0.4% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 1.7 %

RDVY opened at $54.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.