192,400 Shares in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 192,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,000. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.27% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

TOTL opened at $39.47 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.