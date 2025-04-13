14,779 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Purchased by TME Financial Inc.

TME Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

ALHC opened at $19.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $1,175,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,686,686. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,665,456.34. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,981,855 shares of company stock valued at $30,590,612. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

