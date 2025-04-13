13,500 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Acquired by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1977 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.