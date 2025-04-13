12,482 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 833.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 49,493 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 395,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 291,049 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 197,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 97,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

