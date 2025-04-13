121,048 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by TME Financial Inc.

TME Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 5.7% of TME Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

