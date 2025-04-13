12 West Capital Management LP Has $18.26 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet comprises 1.9% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned 1.20% of Grocery Outlet worth $18,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,395,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 455,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 357.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 406,039 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 277,706 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,158,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,297,000 after buying an additional 272,285 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grocery Outlet news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $73,449.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,680.70. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $116,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of GO stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.