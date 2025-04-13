12 West Capital Management LP Has $133.27 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

12 West Capital Management LP cut its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,609,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,837 shares during the quarter. GDS makes up approximately 14.0% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.94% of GDS worth $133,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 509.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,341 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 898,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 188,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GDS by 7,553.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 602,840 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,673,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 279,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.23. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $425.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDS. Citizens Jmp raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.48.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

