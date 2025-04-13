1,126 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Crux Wealth Advisors

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $294,785,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,501 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,710,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. The trade was a 41.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $218.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.