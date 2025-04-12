Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 4.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 271,595 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 264,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
Yalla Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $929.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.96.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.83 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yalla Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.