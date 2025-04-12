XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Get XOMA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XOMA

XOMA Price Performance

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. XOMA has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. On average, analysts expect that XOMA will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XOMA news, CIO Bradley Sitko bought 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $98,761.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,462.76. This represents a 65.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $13,069,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,312 shares of company stock valued at $735,061 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in XOMA by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 156,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in XOMA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in XOMA by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in XOMA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.