World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Shares Purchased by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 163.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. World Kinect accounts for 6.5% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EVR Research LP owned 1.22% of World Kinect worth $19,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WKC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

World Kinect Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $23.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. World Kinect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

