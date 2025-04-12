Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.72 and traded as high as C$23.79. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$23.36, with a volume of 128,240 shares traded.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States.
