Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.72 and traded as high as C$23.79. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$23.36, with a volume of 128,240 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 4.0 %

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46.

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.