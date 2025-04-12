Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 66,629 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,629 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 7.45% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $27,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

