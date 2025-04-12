Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 27,108 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,108 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.00% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $28,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IAK opened at $129.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.38. The stock has a market cap of $742.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.65. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $109.09 and a 1 year high of $139.08.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

