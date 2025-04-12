Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $27.29 Million Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.81% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $27,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,951,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,595,000 after acquiring an additional 289,464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,321,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 407,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

