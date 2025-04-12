Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $28,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $25.76 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

