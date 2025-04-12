Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 12,414 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Golden Entertainment worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 7.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $665.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.99.

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

