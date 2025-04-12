Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 122.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $403,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after buying an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,078,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.57%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

