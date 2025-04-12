Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.40 and last traded at $81.56, with a volume of 65131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.48.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,864,000 after buying an additional 62,472 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 72,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $3,418,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares during the period.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also

