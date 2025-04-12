WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $208.00 and last traded at $221.35, with a volume of 291803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.49.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.03.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

