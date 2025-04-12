Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 16.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $28.04. 4,810,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,947,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wayfair from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.16.

Wayfair Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $610,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,797.44. This trade represents a 19.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $760,813.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,205.76. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,232 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Wayfair by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 5,850.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 41,538 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

