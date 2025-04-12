Waterco Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:WAT)

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

Waterco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $277.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29.

About Waterco

Waterco Limited engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and export of equipment and accessories in the swimming pool, spa pool, spa bath, rural pump, and water treatment industries in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe. It manufactures and sells solar heating systems for swimming pools and pre-heat industrial solar systems.

