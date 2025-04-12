Waterco Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:WAT)

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.
Waterco Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $277.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29.
About Waterco
