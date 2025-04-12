Water Island Capital LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 10,155.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,590.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTVE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Free Report)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.