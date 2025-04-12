Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

Walmart Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.88. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,697,464.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,766,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,852,396.42. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,080 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,085 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $270,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 29,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,787,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 52,056 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

