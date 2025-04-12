Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and traded as low as $27.17. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 155,979 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

