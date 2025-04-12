VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

VOXX International Price Performance

VOXX stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. VOXX International has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.19.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

About VOXX International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,632,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in VOXX International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in VOXX International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.