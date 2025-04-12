VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
VOXX stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. VOXX International has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.19.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.
VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.
